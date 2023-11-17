Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

