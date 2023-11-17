Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.33.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Stock Up 0.7 %

Emera Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.