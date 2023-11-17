BMO Capital Markets Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.33.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$48.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.06. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

