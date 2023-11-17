AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACQ. ATB Capital reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$18.40 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The company has a market cap of C$434.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.84.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

