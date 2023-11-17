Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

