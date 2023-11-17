Noble Financial Begins Coverage on YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS)

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ YS opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.07. YS Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that YS Biopharma will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter worth $150,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

