Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEX
Onex Price Performance
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.