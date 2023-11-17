Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

ONEX opened at C$87.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.49. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

