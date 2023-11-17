Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$26.37 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

