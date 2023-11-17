Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$142.00 Price Target at Evercore

Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.70.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:PD opened at C$78.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.4210526 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.