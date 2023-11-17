Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEX
Onex Stock Up 1.1 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.