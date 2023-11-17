Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$87.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.36. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

