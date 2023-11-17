Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$48.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$42.39 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

