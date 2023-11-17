Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$48.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$42.39 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

