Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$10.85 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,040.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

