National Bankshares Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIF

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income stock opened at C$45.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.23. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.