Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.03.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
