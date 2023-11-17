Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of D.UN opened at C$8.93 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$291.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.