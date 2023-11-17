Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Acumen Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$5.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.00. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

