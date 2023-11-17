BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.22.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.1 %
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
