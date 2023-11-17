CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.30

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.69.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

