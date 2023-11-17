AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered AirBoss of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered AirBoss of America from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.88.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Price Performance

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$108.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.