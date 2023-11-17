Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$7.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amee Chande acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.