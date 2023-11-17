Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CET. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cathedral Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

CET opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The company has a market cap of C$183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

