Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.75.

Stantec stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$63.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

