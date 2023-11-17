Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB downgraded shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

STLC stock opened at C$44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.04. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

