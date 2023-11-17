Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.75.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.49. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$63.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

