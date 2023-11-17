Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.75.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$63.38 and a 12 month high of C$99.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

