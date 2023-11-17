Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.
