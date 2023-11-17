Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.05. The company has a market cap of C$808.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.84 and a 12-month high of C$29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

