Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
