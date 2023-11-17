National Bankshares Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVT. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PVT stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.71. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

