National Bankshares Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVT. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pivotree
Pivotree Stock Up 12.8 %
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.