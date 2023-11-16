Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

