Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 94.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 355,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $204.85 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.