Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.90.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

