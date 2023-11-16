Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 87,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 135.5% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

