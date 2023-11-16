Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,398 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

