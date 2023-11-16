Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

