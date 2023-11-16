Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $543.19 and its 200-day moving average is $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $613.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

