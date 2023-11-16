The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

BA stock opened at $205.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $168.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

