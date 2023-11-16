Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

