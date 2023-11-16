Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 696,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,526. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $316.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

