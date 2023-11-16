Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of QUALCOMM worth $705,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.92 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.