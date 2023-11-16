Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYW stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,620. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $116.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

