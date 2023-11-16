Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 350.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $655.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.78 and a 200-day moving average of $554.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $659.94.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.