Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.