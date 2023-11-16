Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

