Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.