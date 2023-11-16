Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 111,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

