Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

