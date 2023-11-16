Berger Financial Group Inc Has $274,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.9 %

DG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

