Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.87 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91. The company has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

