Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.