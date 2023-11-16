Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

